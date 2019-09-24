Madison Investment Holdings Has Lifted Its U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)

Among 5 analysts covering Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Standard Chartered PLC has GBX 990 highest and GBX 489 lowest target. GBX 655.80’s average target is -2.84% below currents GBX 675 stock price. Standard Chartered PLC had 31 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and GBX 580 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 15 with “Conviction Buy”. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by UBS. The stock of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) earned “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 2. Shore Capital maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 690 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. See Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) latest ratings:

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased U.S. Bancorp (USB) stake by 1.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 23,257 shares as U.S. Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 2.00 million shares with $104.62 million value, up from 1.97 million last quarter. U.S. Bancorp now has $86.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 2.47 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Jane Street Ltd Liability has 34,085 shares. First Business Fincl Ser has invested 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Security Natl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.71% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 11,534 shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt Inc owns 95,913 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 15,628 shares. Axa holds 0.2% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 987,580 shares. 5,624 are owned by Northeast Financial Consultants. Dearborn Partners Llc accumulated 21,106 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.30M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med accumulated 12,348 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.97% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 104,258 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.74% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 947,671 were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Schwab Intermediate (SCHR) stake by 598,323 shares to 2.06 million valued at $113.33M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Linde Plc stake by 40,228 shares and now owns 361,732 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering US Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. US Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 4.73% above currents $55.19 stock price. US Bancorp had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral”. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Bank of America upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $5500 target in Thursday, July 18 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Oppenheimer maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $62 target.

The stock decreased 1.46% or GBX 10 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 675. About 6.23 million shares traded. Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

