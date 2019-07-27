Madison Investment Holdings Has Lifted Its Aon Plc (AON) Position by $2.64 Million; Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Holding Held by Northstar Investment Advisors Llc

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 145.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 41,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,852 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07 million, up from 28,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 16/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises JP Morgan Chase Mortgage Op Assessment Ranking; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 35.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 15,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19 million, up from 44,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.56. About 1.85M shares traded or 123.59% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 22/05/2018 – AON BUYS IP FIRM 601WEST; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 22/03/2018 – Price of D&O slipped over 8% last year: Aon; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Aon Benfield’s Connolly to retire; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 32,656 shares to 192,210 shares, valued at $23.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES) by 785,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 988,375 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short (VGSH).

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon, Oxfam, and Etherisc launch first blockchain-based agricultural insurance policies for smallholder farmers in Sri Lanka – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “AON plc: Aon Completes Sale of Culture, Engagement, and Leadership Development & Advisory Businesses – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aon Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aon: The Peak Has Been Reached – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobson and Aon Announce Semi-Annual U.S. Insurance Labor Outlook Study – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 2,210 shares to 57,643 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma by 26,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,411 shares, and cut its stake in Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Essex Fin Svcs has invested 1.32% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). City Holding reported 24,539 shares. Swift Run Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 2,315 shares. Rbf Lc has invested 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wellington Shields Limited Liability Com has invested 2.47% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gfs Advsr Limited Com holds 16,865 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested 2.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Central Secs Corp holds 3.69% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 230,000 shares. Moreover, Agf Invests has 2.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.08 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has 69,852 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.88% stake. Nexus Management Inc owns 4.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 308,600 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Unveils Its 2019 Capital Program: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JPMorgan (JPM) says customers can get invested with help of digital advisor – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan completes InstaMed purchase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.