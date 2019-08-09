Madison Investment Holdings Has Increased Prologis (PLD) Position By $2.00 Million; Orrstown Financial Services (ORRF) Has 2.11 Sentiment

Orrstown Financial Services Inc (ORRF) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 38 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 18 decreased and sold their stock positions in Orrstown Financial Services Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.71 million shares, up from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Orrstown Financial Services Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 15 Increased: 25 New Position: 13.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 35.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 28,105 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 106,455 shares with $7.66 million value, up from 78,350 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $53.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $81.7. About 2.02M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 24,140 shares to 47,606 valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) stake by 58,719 shares and now owns 100,070 shares. Ishares Msci Japan Etf was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.65M are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.46% stake. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc invested in 0.04% or 3,432 shares. United Services Automobile Association invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). National Asset Mngmt invested in 4,853 shares. Amp Capital holds 1.29% or 3.17 million shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Limited Liability (Wy) accumulated 13,389 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability has invested 2.84% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moreover, Wetherby Asset Inc has 0.2% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Boston Private Wealth Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,492 shares. Jupiter Asset Management owns 180,690 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.4% stake. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated owns 218,000 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Rafferty Asset Management Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Among 2 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PLD in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company has market cap of $237.84 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It has a 18.11 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans.

The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 4,131 shares traded. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) has declined 12.54% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ORRF News: 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q Net $3.63M; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial Raises Dividend to 13c Vs. 12c; 18/04/2018 – Orrstown Financial 1Q EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 Orrstown Short-Interest Ratio Rises 150% to 22 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Orrstown Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORRF); 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Orrstown

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. for 379,716 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 110,345 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cutler Capital Management Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 65,935 shares. The Virginia-based Ejf Capital Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 145,000 shares.