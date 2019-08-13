Madison Investment Holdings Has Increased Its Stake in Paccar (PCAR) by $3.33 Million; Oakmont Partners Lifted Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding by $3.77 Million; Market Value Declined

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Paccar Inc. (PCAR) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 48,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 620,154 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.26 million, up from 571,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Paccar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $64.17. About 19,078 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500.

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 375.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 29,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 36,965 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 7,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $113.6. About 2.24M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/03/2018 – Updated $BHVN, which end the day down 7% after a roller coaster ride in the red — $LLY +1.9%; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXPECTS COSENTYX TO BE IN LINE WITH FY CONSENSUS; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Lilly To Acquire AurKa Pharma; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – THERE WERE NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES BETWEEN 2 ARMS FOR PFS FOR OPDIVO & INVESTIGATOR’S CHOICE, RESPECTIVELY; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 543,789 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $57.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 58,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,070 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kenworth Taps Another Former Chief Engineer As General Manager – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Kenworth Sales Manager Fights Sex Trafficking After “Looking The Other Way” – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML sizes up PACCAR after mixed earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PCAR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “PACCAR Sets Second-Quarter Revenue And Income Records – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl, Georgia-based fund reported 1,216 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd reported 116,931 shares. First Interstate State Bank holds 10,584 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 110,279 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 116,386 shares. Fmr Limited Company reported 2.24M shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 10,142 shares. Commerce Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 6,957 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Regions Corp, a Alabama-based fund reported 921 shares. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). James Rech Inc has 0.04% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Aperio Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Major Pharma Sees Rising Tide in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eli Lilly Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports Taltz (ixekizumab) Met Primary & All Major Secondary Endpoints up to Week 12 in Ph. 4 IXORA-R Study – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,378 shares to 10,993 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,696 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 5 sales for $128.51 million activity. Shares for $24.22M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.