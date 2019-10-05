Madison Investment Holdings Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake as Stock Declined; Teton Advisors Has Increased Willdan Group Com (WLDN) Stake by $957,153

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Willdan Group Inc Com (WLDN) by 71.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 25,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 61,869 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 85,884 shares traded or 49.72% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 24.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O – QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Willdan Group 4Q Rev $64.2M; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Willdan Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLDN); 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 53,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 152,553 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.25M, down from 205,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

