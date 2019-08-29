Madison Investment Holdings Has Decreased By $16.58 Million Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Stake; Compx International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Shorts Increased By 57.69%

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Diageo Plc (DEO) stake by 76.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 101,692 shares as Diageo Plc (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 31,605 shares with $5.17M value, down from 133,297 last quarter. Diageo Plc now has $100.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $169.9. About 95,771 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky

Compx International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) had an increase of 57.69% in short interest. CIX’s SI was 8,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 57.69% from 5,200 shares previously. With 2,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Compx International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX)’s short sellers to cover CIX’s short positions. The SI to Compx International Inc’s float is 0.5%. It closed at $15.61 lastly. It is down 22.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CIX News: 20/04/2018 DJ CompX International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIX); 23/05/2018 – REG-COMPX ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 07/05/2018 – CompX International 1Q EPS 30c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold CompX International Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.34 million shares or 0.26% less from 1.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 506 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 266 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% or 106,599 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 462 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc stated it has 173,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,475 are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Communication. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Northern Tru Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 178,984 shares stake. Sessa Cap Im Limited Partnership has 0.88% invested in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) for 431,732 shares. Citigroup stated it has 412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1,249 shares.

More news for CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) were recently published by: Globenewswire.com, which released: “COMPX REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:CIX – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. Quotes.Wsj.com‘s article titled: “NL Stock Price & News – NL Industries Inc. – Wall Street Journal” and published on April 17, 2018 is yet another important article.

CompX International Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $194.24 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Security Products and Marine Components. It has a 12.57 P/E ratio. The Security Products segment makes mechanical and electrical cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) stake by 4,089 shares to 19,473 valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Large (VV) stake by 123,647 shares and now owns 344,465 shares. Hershey Co/The (NYSE:HSY) was raised too.