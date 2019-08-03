Madison Investment Holdings Has Cut Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $3.98 Million; Clark Capital Management Group Upped Its Aflac (AFL) Stake by $1.26 Million as Shares Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 25,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 928,743 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.44 million, up from 903,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 3.55 million shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 32,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 192,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56 million, down from 224,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1,934 shares to 113,241 shares, valued at $21.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 478,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.32 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.72 million activity. 37,880 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares with value of $1.82 million were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II. On Monday, February 4 Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 27,120 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.