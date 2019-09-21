Madison Investment Holdings Has Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position by $12.83 Million; Shares Rose; As Cintas (CTAS) Market Value Rose, Chilton Investment Co Has Trimmed Position

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 117,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 333,467 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.57 million, down from 451,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16 million shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 7,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 366,157 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.89M, down from 373,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 1.14M shares traded or 96.96% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Adage Prns Gp Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 101,400 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Ltd Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 12,000 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia owns 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 5,857 shares. S&Co Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,000 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt holds 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 2,946 shares. 1,023 are held by Hyman Charles D. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 363,185 shares. Nomura Asset owns 31,648 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.39% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 880 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 345,459 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System owns 34,812 shares. London Of Virginia invested 0.5% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $225.91M for 29.65 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $3.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 144,244 shares to 220,530 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 160,900 shares to 260,970 shares, valued at $76.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 7,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.65 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.