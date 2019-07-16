Madison Investment Holdings Has Cut American Tower (AMT) Stake; Neurotrope (NTRP) Shorts Raised By 72.74%

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 1.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 4,267 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 330,846 shares with $65.20M value, down from 335,113 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $92.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $209.24. About 696,155 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) had an increase of 72.74% in short interest. NTRP’s SI was 91,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 72.74% from 53,200 shares previously. With 42,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s short sellers to cover NTRP’s short positions. The SI to Neurotrope Inc’s float is 1.4%. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 65,977 shares traded or 3.28% up from the average. Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) has declined 19.44% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRP News: 07/05/2018 Neurotrope, In Consultation With Leading Neuroscientists, Completes the Study Design for its Confirmatory Phase 2 Trial in Advanced Alzheimer’s Patients; 10/05/2018 – NEUROTROPE INC – ON MAY 4 NEUROTROPE BIOSCIENCE EXECUTED A SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH WORLDWIDE CLINICAL TRIALS; 10/05/2018 – NEUROTROPE – DEAL RELATES TO SERVICES FOR CONFIRMATORY PHASE 2 STUDY OF BRYOSTATIN IN TREATMENT OF MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE ALZHEIMERS DISEASE

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.64 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. Lara Gustavo sold $503,250 worth of stock or 3,050 shares. Bartlett Thomas A sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45M. DOLAN RAYMOND P also sold $1.19 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. Citigroup maintained the shares of AMT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $22200 target in Friday, June 7 report. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4.