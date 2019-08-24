Madison Investment Holdings Has Boosted Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position By $3.59 Million; Franklin Resources Has Upped By $5.45 Million Its Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding

Franklin Resources Inc increased Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) stake by 9.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 62,588 shares as Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)’s stock rose 4.26%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 718,097 shares with $62.62M value, up from 655,509 last quarter. Keysight Technologies Inc now has $17.67B valuation. The stock decreased 7.14% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 5.04M shares traded or 162.62% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 5.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 44,906 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock declined 2.13%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 915,177 shares with $73.90 million value, up from 870,271 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $30.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 2.01M shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector

Among 3 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TE Connectivity has $10500 highest and $84 lowest target. $95.67’s average target is 7.15% above currents $89.29 stock price. TE Connectivity had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 25. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $10500 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management holds 22,044 shares. Carroll Financial Associates stated it has 269 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Blackrock holds 0.06% or 16.11M shares. Appleton Prtn Ma accumulated 21,125 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.04% or 6,458 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management owns 48,664 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 48,335 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The has invested 0.07% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 47,800 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Limited accumulated 2.64M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested in 0.05% or 306,836 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 18,682 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12,500 were reported by Iat Reinsurance.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) stake by 4,267 shares to 330,846 valued at $65.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Short (VGSH) stake by 333,219 shares and now owns 590,392 shares. Wisdomtree Japan Hedged Equity (DXJ) was reduced too.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $13,665 activity. Phelan Daniel J had bought 150 shares worth $13,665 on Monday, August 19.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) stake by 98,805 shares to 231,406 valued at $27.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) stake by 32,068 shares and now owns 267,086 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Keysight Technologies has $10300 highest and $10000 lowest target. $101’s average target is 8.39% above currents $93.18 stock price. Keysight Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Co has 1,895 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 144,203 shares. Chase Invest Counsel accumulated 45,941 shares. Parkside Bancorp Trust reported 808 shares stake. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 14,737 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 16,467 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.11% or 52,421 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 0.08% or 38,350 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 517 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 26,784 shares. North Star Corporation has 812 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

