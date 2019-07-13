Madison Investment Holdings Has Boosted By $1.53 Million Its Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding; International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $139 target in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $151 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. See International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) latest ratings:

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) stake by 4.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 28,247 shares as Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 603,042 shares with $32.91 million value, up from 574,795 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc. now has $8.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $60.77. About 1.11M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.26. About 393,810 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Does International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.'s (NYSE:IFF) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance" on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 23, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.37% stake. Mason Street Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 14,452 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Charter Trust Company holds 4,527 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Stoneridge Invest Prtn Llc holds 1.02% or 26,840 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1,681 shares. Orrstown Inc invested in 4,183 shares or 0.76% of the stock. The Texas-based Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Cadinha & Ltd Liability Co holds 2,000 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 7,894 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 270 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 186,929 shares stake. Sandhill Partners Lc reported 3.13% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Federated Pa owns 1,420 shares.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $15.29 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 44.16 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "An Intrinsic Calculation For Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Suggests It's 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga" published on July 11, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon invested in 714,772 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Liability Co has 8,349 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 134,912 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 715,265 shares stake. Edgepoint Inv Inc owns 7.26M shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP reported 0.19% stake. New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0.15% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc owns 0.09% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 1.30M shares. One Trading Limited Partnership owns 24,546 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 207,822 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 455,414 shares. Fil accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 51,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Holdings had 5 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with "Outperform".