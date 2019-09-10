Madison Investment Holdings Decreased Its Position in Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) by $353,700 as Share Value Declined; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Farmstead Capital Management Has Increased Stake

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 5,959 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO FUSCO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 191,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27M, down from 204,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 30,846 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion

Another recent and important Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Comm reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Franklin Res Inc has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Hightower Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 11,132 were accumulated by Comerica Bancshares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Services Corporation has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Citigroup reported 300,480 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation owns 189,825 shares. Ci Invs, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.61 million shares. Tortoise Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 257,623 shares. Baupost Group Limited Liability Co Ma has 7.25% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Shufro Rose Lc accumulated 0.21% or 30,700 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Asset Strategies reported 1.04% stake. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 6,823 shares.

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $700.17M for 10.61 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “For Oil Bulls, Canadian Natural Resources’ Valuation Is Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Top Stocks for September 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “2 Cheap Stocks for a TFSA Retirement Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 44,972 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $53.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 32,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Db Gold Fund.