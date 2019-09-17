Madison Investment Holdings Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $7.39 Million; Stock Price Declined; Northcoast Asset Management Position in Yelp (YELP) Has Raised as Stock Declined

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 53,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 152,553 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.25 million, down from 205,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.5. About 2.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 62.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 88,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The institutional investor held 231,117 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.90 million, up from 142,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 1.33 million shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance; 26/03/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 06/03/2018 Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 7; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.19 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 23,257 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $104.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 14,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fca Tx owns 21,089 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Fundx Investment Gp Lc holds 2,500 shares. Grand Jean Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,497 shares. Dean Investment Assocs Lc invested in 1.02% or 51,004 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability accumulated 81,842 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 11.87M are owned by Invesco. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd holds 1.17% or 99,762 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wedgewood Prns Incorporated holds 0.07% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.12% stake. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 37,449 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Diligent Invsts Llc owns 8,167 shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 163,523 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 214,437 shares to 758,287 shares, valued at $19.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 9,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,591 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).