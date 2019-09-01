Madison Investment Holdings Cut Its Baxter International (BAX) Stake by $4.41 Million; Tiger Management Maintains Position in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC)

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N HEAD OF GLOBAL COMMERCIAL BANKING, ALASTAIR BORTHWICK, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS SEES BIGGEST OPPORTUNITIES IN PRIME BROKERAGE; 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 05/04/2018 – BofA European Investment Bank Co-Head Bob Elfring to Retire

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 54,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 264,605 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.52M, down from 319,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.80 million shares traded or 70.22% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the International Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – Baxter Announces U.S. FDA Clearance Of New Spectrum IQ Infusion System; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD REDUCED BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 33,233 shares to 256,267 shares, valued at $32.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $426.07 million for 26.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 112,000 shares to 17,590 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,800 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

