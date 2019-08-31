Madison Investment Holdings Continues to Hold Position in Lowe’s Cos (LOW); Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Holder Matthew 25 Management Boosted Its Position by $2.59 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (LOW) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 147,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 702,605 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.91 million, up from 554,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lowe’s Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.08M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Will Also Join Board; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS IF RATE RISE COULD COME QUICKER BECAUSE OF STRONGER ECONOMY THAT WOULD BE GOOD; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE: AMONG THE LARGEST ECONOMIC RISKS THAT AUSTRALIA FACES IS SOMETHING GOING WRONG IN CHINA

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.12% . The institutional investor held 404,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.86M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 98,099 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 17.65% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 30/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $20.5 Million; Diluted EPS of $0.64; 03/04/2018 Customers Bank Named Top Minority Lender by Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CUBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 23.73 million shares or 3.90% more from 22.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI). Qs Llc holds 90,027 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc accumulated 110,935 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 12,737 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 3,487 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 54,900 shares. Third Avenue Ltd Liability Company stated it has 519,152 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 18,455 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) for 37,144 shares. 22,135 were reported by Kbc Nv. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 44,111 shares. 10,700 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 37 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt owns 31,762 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.01% in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26M and $267.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 40,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 35,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp by 431,000 shares to 442,455 shares, valued at $11.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Japan Hedged Equity (DXJ) by 369,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,077 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.4% stake. Raymond James Financial Advisors invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kentucky Retirement Fund reported 0.38% stake. 7.42M were accumulated by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Lsv Asset has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 43,800 shares. Da Davidson & owns 29,997 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon accumulated 0.2% or 6.49 million shares. Condor Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.62% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fil Ltd has 0.38% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd owns 771,583 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Element Capital Lc reported 27,118 shares. Naples Advisors Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,054 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has 0.54% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Greenleaf has 11,879 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19. 250 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W.