Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Ppg Industries (PPG) Stake by $553,900; Moreno Evelyn V Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.18 Million; Share Price Rose

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 8,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,074 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.74M, down from 103,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 4,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 612,338 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.47 million, up from 607,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.62. About 980,011 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – PPG SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGE $80M-$85M PRETAX; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Cites Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in 1st Quarter; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR) by 598,323 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $113.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 129,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,152 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large (FNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold PPG shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 2,785 shares to 63,680 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.