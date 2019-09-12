Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Stock Declined; As Meredith (MDP) Stock Value Declined, Proshare Advisors Raised Its Position

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 61,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 423,325 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.31 million, up from 362,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 8.74% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 1.15 million shares traded or 116.79% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP SAYS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 2019; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $153M-$158M; 04/05/2018 – People en Español names the 50 Most Beautiful Hispanic Celebrities of 2018; 23/05/2018 – Southern Living Named Presenting Sponsor Of The 2018 Atlanta Food & Wine Festival; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST- DEAL TO SELL TELEVISION STATIONS TO STANDARD MEDIA, MEREDITH CORP, HOWARD STIRK AND CUNNINGHAM BROADCASTING CORP & ANOTHER PARTY; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Conducting Portfolio Review of All Its Media Assets, Will Divest Those Not Core; 21/03/2018 – Meredith:Continues Aggressive Execution of Time Inc. Integration Plan; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles; 30/04/2018 – Ms JD: Straight From The Source: An Interview with Meredith Cohen from Momentum Search Group (Part 2 of 2); 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 14,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 553,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31M, up from 539,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 18.36 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $420,240 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold MDP shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.99 million shares or 2.75% more from 41.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company invested in 0% or 823 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 65,483 shares. Prudential invested in 27,030 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Glenmede Trust Communications Na has 42 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 0% invested in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 23,000 shares. Nomura has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 2,317 are held by Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Co holds 1.08 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 5.58 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 0% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Tealwood Asset, a Minnesota-based fund reported 67,654 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc owns 7,050 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,131 shares to 53,950 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,604 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

More notable recent Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Benchmark looks to positive Meredith catalysts – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, OMCL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Meredith Corporation Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Signet Jewelers Profit Beats Views – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 20 Year Treasury Bond (TLT) by 62,064 shares to 567,719 shares, valued at $75.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 27,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,277 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom Et.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Partners Ma has 85,110 shares. First City Cap Management Inc has 0.85% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 21,333 shares. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm invested in 1.56% or 116,446 shares. 172,757 were reported by Vantage Invest Prtn Limited Liability Co. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Ltd has invested 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Horizon Investments Limited Com reported 0.06% stake. Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 18,499 shares. Alphaone Inv Svcs Lc reported 1,320 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sol has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chase Inv Counsel invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Asset Strategies Inc invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Zwj Counsel Inc stated it has 613,648 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited holds 17,958 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco: Getting Attractive Around $50 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.