Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $2.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Netflix Com (NFLX) Market Value Rose, Rhumbline Advisers Has Upped Holding by $12.78 Million

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 35,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 745,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265.94 million, up from 709,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $5.73 during the last trading session, reaching $373.77. About 4.75M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 25,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,028 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.47M, up from 314,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $77.6. About 2.83M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp/Va (NYSE:AES) by 785,450 shares to 988,375 shares, valued at $17.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,606 shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl A (NYSE:UA) by 15,678 shares to 312,641 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc Com (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,877 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK).

