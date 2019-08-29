Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; Petmed Express (PETS)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Petmed Express Inc (PETS) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 76 funds started new or increased holdings, while 63 sold and reduced stock positions in Petmed Express Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 18.65 million shares, down from 20.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Petmed Express Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 41 Increased: 53 New Position: 23.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 3.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Madison Investment Holdings Inc acquired 19,650 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Madison Investment Holdings Inc holds 539,389 shares with $29.12 million value, up from 519,739 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $203.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 4.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC

PetMed Express, Inc. and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company has market cap of $310.69 million. The firm markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and supplies for dogs and cats to retail customers. It has a 10.39 P/E ratio. It provides non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, antibiotics, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Profit Investment Management Llc holds 1.79% of its portfolio in PetMed Express, Inc. for 102,725 shares. Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. owns 373,675 shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Menlo Advisors Llc has 1.5% invested in the company for 92,330 shares. The Washington-based Freestone Capital Holdings Llc has invested 1.35% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 156,257 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Management holds 1.25% or 161,487 shares. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca has 3.72% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 164,100 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc accumulated 27,038 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Logan Mgmt invested in 340,002 shares. Churchill Mgmt has 0.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 2.03M shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Gradient Investments has 9,126 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cibc World Corp stated it has 1.16M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc stated it has 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pinnacle Associates Limited owns 0.79% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 644,044 shares. Hanseatic Management Inc has 0.18% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Axa invested in 0.97% or 4.58M shares. 143,903 are held by Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Bristol John W & Incorporated holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.86M shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 15.40% above currents $47.47 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 15.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) stake by 154,231 shares to 50,271 valued at $5.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) stake by 117,141 shares and now owns 56,639 shares. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) was reduced too.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, June 7.