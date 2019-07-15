Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Holding in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $2.46 Million as Market Value Rose; Atlanta Capital Management Co Increased American Tower New (AMT) Stake by $5.07 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 102,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.83 million, up from 922,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 2.42M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 18/05/2018 – Bill Gates Discloses 5% Stake in Liberty Global — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Liberty is said to hold talks with Sunrise for Swiss venture- Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 25,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 826,731 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.92M, up from 801,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $210.7. About 1.42 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $10.67 million activity. DOLAN RAYMOND P had sold 7,243 shares worth $1.19M. On Friday, January 18 Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 51,203 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Retail Is Not Dead Yet, At Least When It Comes To REITs, With Brad Thomas (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why We Think American Tower (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Realty Income Is One Man’s Trash But Another Man’s Treasure – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGM Growth Properties: Best Among Gaming REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Limited Liability Company New York has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Chevy Chase Holdings accumulated 370,841 shares. Middleton Ma holds 68,455 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,505 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 44,586 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 177,213 shares. Factory Mutual Ins accumulated 0.77% or 337,600 shares. Cordasco Ntwk has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Cap Intll Ca invested in 66,152 shares. Bahl & Gaynor invested 0.18% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Conning reported 10,652 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 95,473 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 0.32% or 66,200 shares in its portfolio. Lederer Associate Invest Counsel Ca owns 2,210 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 3,395 shares.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 8,983 shares to 385,935 shares, valued at $27.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 217,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).