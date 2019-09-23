Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Wal (WMT) Stake by $143.19 Million; Stock Price Rose; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cut Position in Facebook (FB) by $653,250 as Stock Rose

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 1,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 42,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 billion, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $117.97. About 2.96M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: India’s Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart; 06/04/2018 – The Tribune: Now, Walmart eyes 51% or more stake in Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India; 24/04/2018 – DOORDASH ADDS WALMART GROCERY DELIVERY SERVICE IN ATLANTA; 02/04/2018 – Walmart’s “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” Campaign Gives Communities a Seat at the Table for Hunger Relief; 18/05/2018 – UK’S CMA- CONSIDERING IF SAINSBURYASDA MERGER, IF CARRIED INTO EFFECT, WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF A RELEVANT MERGER SITUATION UNDER MERGER PROVISIONS; 21/05/2018 – Walmart’s Price for Brazilian Unit May Reflect Lower Margins; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS INDIAN RETAIL MARKET WILL BE $1.3 TRILLION AND EXPECTS COUNTRY WILL BECOME TOP 5 ECOMMERCE MARKETS IN 5 YEARS

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 74.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 3,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1,118 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219,000, down from 4,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $187.04. About 8.49 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – GERMANY WANTS `CLARIFICATION’ FROM FACEBOOK ON DATA SCANDAL; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG’S SECOND DAY OF TESTIMONY: LIVE; 19/03/2018 – British privacy regulators are seeking a warrant to search the offices of the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica late Monday following reports that the company may have improperly gained access to data on 50 million Facebook users, according to a Channel 4 television report. The move came as U.S; 06/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Will Support Political Ad Reform On Social Media — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Removes More ISIS Content by Actively Looking for It; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Frozen Out at Big European Bank — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS FROM TODAY, PEOPLE WORLDWIDE WILL SEE MORE NEWS FROM LOCAL SOURCES COVERING THEIR CURRENT CITY, OTHER CITIES THEY CARE ABOUT- BLOG POST; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BLACKROCK’S BIGGEST STOCK-PICKING FUND INCREASED FACEBOOK FB.O HOLDINGS IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ERIN EGAN TO FOCUS ON HER EXPANDED DUTIES AS CHIEF PRIVACY OFFICER – SPOKESPERSON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century Cos accumulated 3.05M shares. Accredited Invsts stated it has 0.06% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Zebra Capital Management Limited Company accumulated 3,350 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 5,202 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Family holds 1.27% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 29,259 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.46% or 53,789 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 441,470 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 729,560 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,588 shares. Chem National Bank & Trust reported 0.46% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Salem Invest Counselors holds 1.45% or 142,807 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.37% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 1.05M shares. Shufro Rose & Co Limited Co has 3,652 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. World Asset Management Inc holds 0.63% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 116,384 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.31 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.