Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Stake in Wal (WMT) Has Cut as Shares Rose; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Carlisle Cos (CSL) Position by $980,000; Share Price Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 177,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.90M, down from 184,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 238,256 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 1,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 42,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72B, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Walmart likely to reach deal to buy ~51% of Flipkart by end of June; Walmart offered $10-$12B, in part for; 25/04/2018 – Morrisons latest UK supermarket to pledge plastic waste cut; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Sees Deal Cutting FY19 EPS by 25c-30c if Closes at End 2Q; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 11/05/2018 – WMT WORKERS SAY THEY WERE PUNISHED FOR WEARING UNION INSIGNIA; 12/04/2018 – JAPAN’S SOFTBANK GROUP 9984.T UNLIKELY TO SELL FLIPKART SHARES TO WALMART; 13/05/2018 – US opens Jerusalem embassy, Walmart results, Venezuela votes; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart expands car-buying service to 250 stores – Automotive News; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.41 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 50,700 shares to 565,300 shares, valued at $22.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 3.90 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold CSL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 48.23 million shares or 1.37% more from 47.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Lp Nc stated it has 0.16% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Lpl Fincl Ltd accumulated 2,938 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 99,220 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corp reported 892,762 shares. Sit Investment holds 14,600 shares. Eagle Asset owns 0.02% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 25,740 shares. 4,386 were accumulated by Dynamic Capital Ltd. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc reported 30,601 shares stake. Marble Harbor Counsel stated it has 2,000 shares. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 35,550 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. 10,315 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Morgan Stanley holds 74,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,611 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 104,623 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Carlisle Companies Completes Purchase of Petersen Aluminum Corporation – Business Wire” on January 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund stated it has 29,172 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 109 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 763,888 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt holds 44,434 shares. Moreover, Trust Company Of Virginia Va has 0.21% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bright Rock Mngmt Llc holds 2.36% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 67,000 shares. Shell Asset Company holds 0.67% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 274,991 shares. 8,597 were reported by Edgemoor Invest. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mgmt owns 11,121 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 0.79% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 1.05M are held by 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Lc has 0.45% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 28,580 were reported by Patten & Patten Tn. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 12.81 million shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.42 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The Golden Triplets of small-business success include a focus on service – L.A. Biz” on September 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Amazon Is Using 2 Competitive Advantages to Catch Up in Online Grocery – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart’s Going After Another Pillar of Amazon’s Business – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.