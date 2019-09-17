Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Raised Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) Holding by $1.70 Billion as Stock Price Rose; Shapiro Capital Management Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Boosted by $13.37 Billion

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69B, up from 3,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $292.18. About 680,338 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 24/05/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 12.09 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140.66 billion, up from 10.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 407,662 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 03/05/2018 – Allscripts to significantly expand FollowMyHealth® patient engagement platform portfolio with new, advanced capabilities throu; 23/05/2018 – Allscripts Sunrise(TM) powers The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust to transform delivery of care; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Rev $514M; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – MDRX TO BUY HEALTHGRID FOR $60M IN CASH, MAX. $50M IN EARNOUTS; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SEES FY ADJ REV $2.15B TO $2.25B, EST. $2.19B; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – CO RETAINS ENTIRETY OF ITS CURRENT SUNRISE CLIENT BASE IN SINGAPORE – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Hlth Informatics: EXCLUSIVE: Allscripts’ CEO Paul Black on Interoperability, Cloud Technology and EHR Innovation; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS TO ACQUIRE HEALTHGRID; 23/05/2018 – Allscripts to deliver anesthesia solution across SingHealth healthcare institutions

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $143.46M and $117.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Tr Gold Shs Etf (GLD) by 3,775 shares to 128,161 shares, valued at $17.07 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intermediate (VGIT) by 6,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,046 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Com (IAU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold MDRX shares while 78 reduced holdings.