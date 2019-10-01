Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Has Lowered Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holding by $94.25 Million as Market Value Rose; Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Share Value Rose While Broadview Advisors Decreased Holding

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,944 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 billion, down from 14,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.89. About 4.97M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is backing President Donald Trump’s efforts to get more favorable trade terms with China and other countries; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – Q18 RESULTS INCLUDED $505 MILLION (PRETAX) MARK-TO-MARKET GAINS; 02/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan developed its blockchain technology called Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Glassman Says Markets Are Scared From Trade Wars of the Past (Video); 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 81.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 102,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, down from 124,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.82. About 163,814 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro To Acquire Hydroponics Supplier Sunlight Supply — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO – BENEFITS FROM TRANSACTION ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS BY $0.60 TO $0.80 PER SHARE IN FY 2019; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & S; 24/04/2018 – The Scotts Company Powers New Innovative Customer Experience with Talkdesk; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Buys Sunlight to Double Cannabis-Grower Sales; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTSMIRACLE-GRO TO BUY SUNLIGHT SUPPLY INC., MARKING MAJOR; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.08 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Portland Inv Counsel has 0.23% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Family Firm accumulated 6,459 shares. North Carolina-based First Citizens Commercial Bank has invested 1.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Illinois-based Rmb has invested 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pictet North America Advsrs holds 1.84% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 113,272 shares. Botty Investors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 550 shares. American Asset accumulated 10,257 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 3,607 were reported by Insight 2811. Sta Wealth Ltd Llc owns 4,986 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kings Point Capital Management has 1.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 63,547 shares. 199,195 were accumulated by Covington Cap Mgmt. Shufro Rose Co reported 171,956 shares. Moreover, Telos Cap Management Inc has 1.79% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 54,623 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There Is Good Reason to Fear the Repo – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan traders charged with rigging metals markets – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “J.P. Morgan Interbank Information Network® Grows to 300+ Banks – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Scotts Miracle-Gro Company a Buy? – Motley Fool” on February 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Rose 13.8% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 08, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Marijuana Stock: HEXO vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scotts Miracle-Gro Over-Fertilized – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $56.52 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 17 investors sold SMG shares while 79 reduced holdings. only 59 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.20% more from 35.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,675 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 9,088 are held by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 84,346 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies holds 0% or 128 shares. Moreover, Amer Grp has 0.03% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Hsbc Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,065 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.03% invested in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Michigan-based Connable Office has invested 0.06% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). California-based Personal Capital Advsrs has invested 0.3% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Skylands Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,950 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Limited accumulated 0.01% or 2,143 shares. 76,557 are held by Legal And General Group Public Limited Co. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 401,485 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 EPS, down 18.67% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.62% negative EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $323.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 143,580 shares to 173,757 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 83,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).