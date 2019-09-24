Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) Upped as Valuation Rose; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Position in Repligen (RGEN) by $467,925 as Share Value Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Repligen Corporation (RGEN) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 5,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 524,551 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.09M, down from 530,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Repligen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $79.5. About 444,611 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69B, up from 3,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $285.34. About 858,864 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.30M for 99.38 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Repligen to Present at Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades – The Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Repligen prices equity offering; shares down 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

