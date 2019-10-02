Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Has Decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holding by $94.25 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Ycg Has Boosted Position by $626,835 as Stock Rose

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 4,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 158,199 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.77M, up from 153,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 599,387 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 843 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 13,944 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56B, down from 14,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.17. About 2.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Noninterest Expense $16.1B; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY…; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 06/04/2018 – Natl RE Investor: Kushner, CIM to Get $600 Million JPMorgan Loan for Brooklyn Site

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Until this S&P group regains leadership, JP Morgan predicts market comebacks will fail – CNBC” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Charles Scharf: 10 Things to Know About the New Wells Fargo CEO – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 11.79 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Mgmt Nv holds 0.22% or 23,118 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 286,642 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Yhb Inv Inc invested in 0.3% or 16,687 shares. Garde Inc holds 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,000 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Lc holds 1.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 45,662 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management reported 35,223 shares stake. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 0.32% or 24,727 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mackenzie Fincl holds 2.76 million shares. Cannell Peter B And Co Inc stated it has 104,043 shares. Hartford Investment reported 443,211 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 11.16M shares. 5,949 were accumulated by Hwg Holdg Lp. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,428 shares. 168,226 are owned by Salem Invest Counselors.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,263 shares to 558,339 shares, valued at $40.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.