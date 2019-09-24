Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) Position by $1.70 Billion; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Rampart Investment Management Company Lowered Its Position

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 6,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 54,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, down from 61,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.51. About 5.70M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 billion, up from 3,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $287.97. About 451,868 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Primecap Mgmt Ca owns 8.64 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 7,260 are owned by C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd. Private Asset Mgmt invested 1.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11.20M shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd accumulated 78,495 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Century Inc invested in 3.60 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Associated Banc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,697 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.02% or 1,323 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested 0.44% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sabal Tru holds 6,150 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rothschild And Communication Asset Management Us has invested 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 965,492 shares. Rhode Island-based Washington Trust Comm has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bessemer Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $847.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 15,261 shares to 20,171 shares, valued at $776,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 23,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 4.98% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Co accumulated 101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. North Carolina-based Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Polar Llp holds 0.09% or 34,220 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co New York holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 28,555 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 2,890 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Community Bancshares Na has 0.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 710,102 shares. Shell Asset owns 27,922 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Mirador Capital Partners Ltd Partnership invested in 9,190 shares or 1.33% of the stock. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advsrs has invested 0.34% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Miles Capital Incorporated has 3,278 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.44% or 118,163 shares. Montag A And Associate holds 7,946 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd has 28,351 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher sees non-GAAP EPS as high as $18.60 in 2022 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher completes sales of anatomical path unit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.