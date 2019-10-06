Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Holds Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO); Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Stake Maintained by Hgk Asset Management Inc

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69B, up from 3,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $292.3. About 1.70 million shares traded or 14.84% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 9,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 116,274 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.50M, up from 106,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.74. About 4.45 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON RESTARTING TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY AFTER POWER OUTAGE; 17/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: MPC CAPITAL AG: KEY FIGURES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $344.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,953 shares to 56,413 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,529 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett Co accumulated 730 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 6,354 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 3,950 were accumulated by Grimes. Jacobs And Com Ca holds 5,065 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 11,474 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.14% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. Argi Invest Limited Liability Com accumulated 7,403 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.11% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Invesco owns 6.71M shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,008 shares. 4,290 were accumulated by Bollard Limited Liability Company. 66,169 are owned by Calamos Wealth Lc. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Horizon Services Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.45% or 38,149 shares.

