Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by $1.70 Billion; Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) Holder Arga Investment Management LP Increased Its Stake by $6.91 Million

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 314,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.17 million, up from 979,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $23.76. About 253,512 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Kulicke & Soffa; 13/03/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends China Presence; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M; 10/05/2018 – KLIC LEARNED OF UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE WORKER; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Intends to File Restated Financial Statements for Year ended Sept. 30, 2017 and Quarter Ended Dec. 30; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Rev $221.8M; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Identified Unauthorized Payment Initiated by Senior Finance Employee to Unapproved Vendor in 2Q; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC SAYS IT WILL NOT BE FILING ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q WITH SEC IN A TIMELY MANNER

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69B, up from 3,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.32% or $9.39 during the last trading session, reaching $292.3. About 1.70 million shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $143.46 million and $117.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 843 shares to 13,944 shares, valued at $1.56 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust Com (IAU) by 23,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (VGIT).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 26,469 shares to 3,081 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 6.72 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.68 million shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold KLIC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.18 million shares or 2.89% more from 56.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

