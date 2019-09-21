Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO); Health Ins Innovations (Call) (HIIQ) Holder Trellus Management Company Decreased Stake by $387,500

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 billion, up from 3,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.67 million shares traded or 12.86% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (HIIQ) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, down from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 794,082 shares traded or 33.92% up from the average. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthlnsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $143.46 million and $117.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (VGIT) by 6,177 shares to 243,046 shares, valued at $16.03 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,554 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Com (IAU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Artisan Partners LP reported 192,106 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability reported 802 shares stake. Pittenger And Anderson holds 3,007 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 657,938 shares. Moreover, Rh Dinel Investment Counsel has 6.9% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Portland Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,133 shares. Bristol John W & Ny stated it has 320,099 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited owns 1.50M shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested 0.48% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Morgan Stanley stated it has 4.15M shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Coastline Communications has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hudson Bay Management LP has invested 0.93% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27M for 36.69 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,252 are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Aperio Gp Lc holds 1,124 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 7,950 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 4,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 19,179 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 21,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Empyrean Partners LP has 0.03% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Foundry Lc has invested 0.15% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 69,011 shares. Returns Mngmt Llc stated it has 6.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 15,021 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co holds 0.01% or 13,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 238,298 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

