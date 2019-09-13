Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO); As Epam Sys (EPAM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Martin Currie LTD Has Cut by $14.09 Million Its Holding

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com (TMO) by 172.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc bought 5,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 9,156 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69B, up from 3,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $294.97. About 1.08 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC

Martin Currie Ltd decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd sold 81,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 281,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.77M, down from 363,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $184.17. About 226,088 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Rev $445M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold EPAM shares while 91 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 47.53 million shares or 0.31% less from 47.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Lp reported 468,600 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 4,179 shares stake. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.03% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 829 shares. Advisory Networks Lc stated it has 131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 18,607 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 0% or 228 shares. 80,257 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Mgmt. Allen Inv Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) or 1,610 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson stated it has 0.6% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Andra Ap reported 25,700 shares. Driehaus Capital Management Lc reported 28,469 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 1,853 shares. Jane Street Group has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 13,568 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 12,508 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset owns 12,703 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 3.74% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $60.89M for 41.48 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11,100 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $169.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 3,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $143.46 million and $117.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate (VGIT) by 6,177 shares to 243,046 shares, valued at $16.03 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 5,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,554 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Tr Gold Shs Etf (GLD).