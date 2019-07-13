Madden Steven LTD (SHOO) Stock Declined While Monarch Partners Asset Management Decreased by $945,054 Its Holding; Ward Ferry Management LTD Increased Yy (YY) Stake by $16.13 Million as Stock Price Declined

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 1.10 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (SHOO) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 28,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 327,228 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 355,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Madden Steven Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 445,761 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.10% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PCT; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden to Expand Board Size to 9 Members From 8, Effective April 2; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q EPS 50c; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold SHOO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 79.85 million shares or 51.63% less from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2.52 million shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 48,251 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 1.56M were accumulated by Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Parkside Commercial Bank & has 0.01% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 1,104 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.04% stake. 404,784 are owned by Matarin Mgmt Lc. Blair William & Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Bailard accumulated 0.03% or 13,800 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 30,822 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.52 million were accumulated by Neumeier Poma Inv Counsel Ltd Llc. Sg Americas Securities Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO). Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 56,460 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 86,446 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74,210 shares to 263,367 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 42,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY).

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $35.79 million for 20.06 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

