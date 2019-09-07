Madden Steven LTD (SHOO) Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; Hanson Mcclain Has Decreased Chevron New (CVX) Holding by $777,237 as Valuation Rose

Hanson Mcclain Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc sold 6,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,094 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 51,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (SHOO) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 28,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The institutional investor held 327,228 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 355,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Madden Steven Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 426,489 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 16/05/2018 – Steve Madden Announces Participation in the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO); 22/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74,210 shares to 263,367 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 81,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $50.07 million for 14.69 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.53% EPS growth.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (PSK) by 20,188 shares to 451,390 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 338,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).

