Madden Steven LTD Com (SHOO) Holder Lord Abbett & Company Lowered Holding by $10.97 Million; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $1.02 Million

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Madden Steven Ltd Com (SHOO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 332,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.77M, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Madden Steven Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 476,160 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden Appointed Mitchell S. Klipper to the Board; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Sets Base Salary for Dharia for 2018-2020; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Continues to See FY18 Net Sales Up 5%-7%; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 03/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO’S BOARD DETERMINED TO EXPAND SIZE OF BOARD FROM EIGHT MEMBERS TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/04/2018 – DJ Steven Madden Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHOO)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $50.06M for 15.19 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.53% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..