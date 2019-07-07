Mad River Investors Trimmed Holding in Dish Network (DISH) as Shares Rose; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lifted At&T (T) Position by $360,747

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 11,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,569 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 154,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 24.51 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T paid Trump lawyer for `insights’ into his boss; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.16 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BofA Bullish On AT&T: ‘The Network Has Never Performed Better’ – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Warner Bros. names its first female CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Has Become My Largest Stock Holding Ever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DISH Network News: Why DISH Stock Is Diving Today – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “U.S. millennials prefer video games to traditional pay TV -survey – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DoJ pushes T-Mobile to give more to Dish – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AT&T Stock Slides as Investors Mull Its Streaming Plans – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Who Wins and Who Loses If CBS and Viacom Merge? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39M for 15.37 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

