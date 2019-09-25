Mad River Investors Trimmed Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $1.15 Million; Share Value Rose; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Price Declined While Vident Investment Advisory Has Upped Its Holding

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $53.03. About 879,875 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 81.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 29,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 65,893 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 36,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $770.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 196,475 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 14/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Omeros Rallied While The Stellar FDA Due Diligence To Help Atara; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $114.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ATRA shares while 17 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 47.93 million shares or 2.44% more from 46.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

