Mad River Investors Trimmed Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position By $1.15 Million; BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LTD ORDI (BJWTF) Sellers Decreased By 7.83% Their Shorts

BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LTD ORDI (OTCMKTS:BJWTF) had a decrease of 7.83% in short interest. BJWTF’s SI was 40.68M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.83% from 44.13M shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 15066 days are for BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LTD ORDI (OTCMKTS:BJWTF)’s short sellers to cover BJWTF’s short positions. It closed at $0.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mad River Investors decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 32.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Mad River Investors holds 50,428 shares with $2.41M value, down from 74,994 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $52.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 392,546 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Early Warning Release NYSE:BAM – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Delisting of its Shares From Euronext Amsterdam – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAM seeks delisting of shares from Euronext Amsterdam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Brookfield’s Acquisition of GGP Looks One Year Later – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Management has $5900 highest and $5600 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 8.92% above currents $52.79 stock price. Brookfield Asset Management had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5900 target in Friday, August 9 report.

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various water services and environmental protection services in Mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Portugal. The company has market cap of $5.61 billion. The Company’s Sewage and Reclaimed Water Treatment and Construction Services segment constructs and operates sewage and reclaimed water treatment plants; constructs a seawater desalination plant; and provides construction services for renovation projects. It has a 9.48 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Water Distribution Services segment distributes and sells piped water; and provides related services.