Mad River Investors Position in Dish Network (DISH) Has Decreased by $304,575 as Share Price Declined; Suncoast Equity Management Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Position by $353,997

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 2.02M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 23.31 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 04/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple says mic problem affecting some iPhone 7 models with iOS 11.3 or later; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone; 07/05/2018 – First, Apple’s iPhone sales are now relatively steady, which should reduce quarter-to-quarter anxiety, Munster said

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 236,601 shares. Dupont Mngmt reported 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1.11 million shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 301,513 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 24,000 shares. First Trust LP has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc holds 0% or 135,176 shares. 1.75M are held by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 661 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 27,948 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Blair William & Company Il holds 22,119 shares. Mason Street Ltd reported 32,734 shares. 186,745 are owned by Chevy Chase.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $269.45M for 15.20 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. 300,000 shares valued at $9.35M were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES on Friday, August 23. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

