Mad River Investors Position in Dish Network (DISH) Cut by $304,575; Credit Agricole S A Holding in Lam Research (Put) (LRCX) Has Lowered by $845,596 as Shares Rose

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 2.10 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (Put) (LRCX) by 61.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 4,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 2,999 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, down from 7,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Lam Research Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $230.34. About 2.16 million shares traded or 21.01% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 25,060 shares to 108,825 shares, valued at $11.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 34,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Int Invsts holds 139,937 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP invested in 0.09% or 2,501 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc has invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 13,083 shares. Financial Advantage has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj reported 2.37% stake. Lmr Prtn Llp accumulated 0.03% or 3,373 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bryn Mawr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,211 shares. 4,453 are held by Davenport And Limited Liability Company. Pnc Financial Svcs Group has 245,884 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Loeb Prtn, a New York-based fund reported 30 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc invested in 2,794 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 311,961 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $401.82M for 19.13 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $269.49M for 14.88 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 68,536 shares in its portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.19% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). D E Shaw And has 505,850 shares. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 18.43 million were reported by Blackrock. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 718,670 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 246,778 shares stake. Denali Advsr holds 0.77% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 162,300 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division accumulated 1,137 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 28.37 million shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cibc World Corporation has 0.06% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 219,815 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.02% or 8,202 shares. New South Capital accumulated 1.14% or 1.25M shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. ERGEN CHARLES W also bought $15.72M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Monday, August 5. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.