Mad River Investors Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Lowered by $1.15 Million; Hologic (HOLX) Holder Parnassus Investments Cut Position by $5.50 Million as Stock Price Rose

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 1.83 million shares traded or 11.17% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Hologic Inc. (HOLX) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 114,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 15.53 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745.55 million, down from 15.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Hologic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 291,325 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC REPORTS FDA OKS 3DIMENSIONS MAMMOGRAPHY IMAGING TECH; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Lowering 2018 Rev Guidance Due Primarily to Reset of Near-Term Sales Expectations for Cynosure; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 57C, EST. 58C; 19/04/2018 – HOLX: WOMEN TREATED W/NOVASURE HAD HIGHER AMENORRHEA RATES; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 17/04/2018 – Hologic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel Lc has invested 0.08% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% or 1,325 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 852,101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Contravisory Investment Mgmt holds 7,711 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 86,440 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). New York State Teachers Retirement has 379,253 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 15.53M shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 10,384 shares. Amp Capital Investors holds 122,870 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Motco invested in 48 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mccormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) by 22,762 shares to 538,015 shares, valued at $83.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 16,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75 million for 18.43 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $114.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

