Mad River Investors Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Decreased as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Perkins Coie Trust Company Has Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Position

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 1.80M shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83 million, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $368.75. About 763,200 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: UK, ITALY EXPORT BANKS HELPED FINANCE BOEING JETS; 30/05/2018 – COMAC says China-Russia widebody jet gets engine proposals from 7 suppliers; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IN DISCUSSION WITH BOEING ON 757/767 REPLACEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO IS CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OPPORTUNITY FOR SUPER TUCANO SALES TO U.S. AIR FORCE

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $114.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

