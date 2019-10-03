Mad River Investors Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Cut by $1.15 Million as Valuation Rose; Rr Partners LP Decreased Allstate (ALL) Stake by $49.10 Million as Share Value Rose

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 486,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 456,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.43 million, down from 942,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $105.44. About 889,590 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 2.43M shares traded or 41.69% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.68 million for 11.72 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assoc stated it has 1.11 million shares. Diversified Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,180 shares. 8,560 were accumulated by Twin Cap Mngmt Inc. Globeflex Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 64 shares. North Star Inv Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 5,047 shares. Moreover, Madison has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,800 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 5,455 shares in its portfolio. Fca Tx holds 22,459 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division holds 9,982 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. United Financial Advisers Lc accumulated 39,026 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Caprock Group invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 251,977 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Fulton Bancshares Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 17,810 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com owns 746 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 4,208 were reported by Moneta Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $114.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

