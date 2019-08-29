Mad River Investors Lowered Holding in Dish Network (DISH) by $304,575; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Moreno Evelyn V Has Trimmed Its Holding

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $221.01. About 362,983 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 1.18 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “E W Scripps Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.92 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DISH, MRTX, RMBS – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crown Castle: This Dividend Payout Will Likely Get Hiked Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile & Sprint Merger Nears Approval, Dish to Buy Assets – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 101,425 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 0.01% or 192,253 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 109,377 shares. Rampart Invest Management Ltd Liability Company owns 16,243 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 20,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & reported 505,850 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 298,007 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 52,891 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Hsbc Plc has 399,226 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Davenport Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.6% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 44,638 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $9.35M was made by DEFRANCO JAMES on Friday, August 23. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700.