Mad River Investors Has Trimmed Position in Dish Network (DISH) as Stock Declined; Ecolab (ECL) Stock Rose While Dudley & Shanley Trimmed Position

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 2,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 153,461 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.09M, down from 155,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $201.82. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.04. About 2.27 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16.07 million activity. Another trade for 500,005 shares valued at $15.72 million was made by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 175,100 shares. Dodge And Cox stated it has 28.37M shares. Guardian Life Communication Of America has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 661 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Co reported 104 shares. 66,100 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset has invested 0.05% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Knighthead Capital Ltd has 200,000 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 941,900 shares. Sageworth Trust reported 445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Finance Advsrs stated it has 522 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal & General Public Limited Liability Company invested in 1.30M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 186,696 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 78,500 shares. Ckw Gp holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

