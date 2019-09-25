Mad River Investors Has Trimmed Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding as Market Value Rose; Corsair Capital Management LP Upped Its Kraton (KRA) Holding

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 175,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 490,737 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25 million, up from 315,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 12,793 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kraton Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why Kraton Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KRA) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kraton Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kraton Corporation Announces Initiatives to Enhance Shareholder Value – PRNewswire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kraton Corporation’s (KRA) CEO Kevin Fogarty on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Boston Invest Management stated it has 29,228 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 10,965 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 260,606 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Morgan Stanley reported 298,618 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 17,939 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Contrarian Lc holds 11,468 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 0.01% or 10,093 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Moreover, Brookfield Asset has 0.06% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 10,897 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 5,047 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Wilshire Management accumulated 132,712 shares or 1.64% of the stock.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $341.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 20,006 shares to 284,644 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 27,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,180 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).