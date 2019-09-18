Mad River Investors Has Lowered Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $1.15 Million as Valuation Rose; First Light Asset Management Position in Veracyte (VCYT) Has Trimmed by $5.14 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 183,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 589,099 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.80 million, down from 772,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 315,828 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 23/05/2018 – Veracyte: New Study Shows Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer; 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary; 16/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces Launch of New Afirma Xpression Atlas at 2018 AACE Congress

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.62 million shares traded or 14.51% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Business Partners: The Risk Moves Up Another Notch – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 40 and Series 25 Preference Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $114.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Loss-Making Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $395,681 activity.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $720.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 481,763 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $22.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.23, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold VCYT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 40.52% more from 30.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Service Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 109,224 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Rmb Capital Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 27,818 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 24,015 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company reported 2.04M shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 0% or 552 shares. Eam Limited Liability reported 1.08% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 28,722 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 136,027 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp invested in 238,425 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 31,232 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Communication Ltd Liability stated it has 3.87 million shares.