Mad River Investors Has Lowered Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; American International Group Stake in Voya Financial (VOYA) Trimmed as Stock Rose

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 2.65M shares traded or 75.61% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 76.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 7,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 2,411 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $133,000, down from 10,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 1.86 million shares traded or 42.96% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Voya Financial; 11/05/2018 – Voya Financial To Acquire Pen-Cal Administrators; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $114.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $100,557 activity.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 4.48% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.34 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $196.52M for 9.70 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 50,695 shares to 224,309 shares, valued at $5.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Senior Housing Prop Trust (NYSE:SNH) by 137,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 611,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold VOYA shares while 123 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 139.55 million shares or 3.86% less from 145.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advisors Ltd accumulated 17,270 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Co reported 2.17M shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Kirr Marbach & Communication Lc In owns 289,246 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 5,923 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 18,091 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc accumulated 1,615 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 607 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 556,076 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Axa holds 0% or 8,900 shares in its portfolio. Sei Comm holds 0.03% or 136,639 shares. First Republic Inv, a California-based fund reported 31,978 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp owns 4.80M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.7% or 992,305 shares in its portfolio.