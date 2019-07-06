Mad River Investors Has Decreased Dish Network (DISH) Holding by $304,575; Stock Rose; West Chester Capital Advisors Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $381,555; Shares Rose

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 1.16M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 4.65M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.29 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 3.49M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 327,202 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 294,639 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Management One holds 128,293 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 1.83 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 24,697 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 13,345 shares. Captrust Fincl owns 522 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Gp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 86,204 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 83,873 shares. Td Asset Incorporated owns 68,536 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Group has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 9,887 shares. Legal & General Gp Incorporated Public Limited Co reported 1.30M shares.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39M for 15.37 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01 million shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Inv Ltd invested in 239,377 shares. Roundview Cap Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 54,025 shares. Biondo Inv Advsr Ltd Co has invested 1.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 3.77M shares or 1.39% of the stock. Farmers Trust accumulated 68,815 shares. Mgmt Assocs has 1,668 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 165,325 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Barton Inv Mngmt holds 0.5% or 21,509 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.16% or 4.30M shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Co has invested 1.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 275,062 are held by Frontier Invest Co. Segment Wealth Ltd has 47,668 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Welch Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.12% or 202,654 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 141,284 shares. Dubuque Bank Trust Company invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

