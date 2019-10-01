Mad River Investors Has Cut Its Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by $1.15 Million as Market Value Rose; Oppenheimer & Company Stake in Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) by 338.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The institutional investor held 20,085 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $878,000, up from 4,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 369,473 shares traded. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Revenue EPS of $4.50; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Net Income Margin Topping 6%; 11/05/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.80; 02/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory’s CEO: To have happier employees, do these 3 things; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $52.28. About 1.28M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT CO, GLP ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV FOR PLATFORM FOR DISTRIBUTED SOLAR ENERGY ON LOGISTICS AND COMMERCIAL ROOFTOPS IN CHINA; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Transaction Is Expected to Close During the Next Qtr; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 25,867 shares to 5,988 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 45,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,503 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold CAKE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 44.31 million shares or 1.81% less from 45.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 87,713 shares. Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 780 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 17,101 shares in its portfolio. 1.72M were reported by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 44,321 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 666 shares. Crystal Rock Mgmt holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 22,725 shares. Walleye Trading Llc accumulated 3,775 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 7,400 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 3.97 million shares stake. Verition Fund Management Ltd owns 14,046 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 74,774 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 92,521 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 21,600 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $203,685 activity. MINDEL LAURENCE B bought $74,461 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $114.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

