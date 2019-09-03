Mad River Investors Has Cut Its Dish Network (DISH) Stake by $304,575 as Shares Declined; Aristeia Capital Has Lifted Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding by $1.57 Million; Shares Rose

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 385,796 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $139.57. About 183,716 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 28/03/2018 – WIX.COM SEEKS APPROVAL FOR $80M BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,846 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 34,289 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advisors Lc invested 4.28% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,896 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 940 shares. Aristeia Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.53% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Connecticut-based White Elm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.99% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Thornburg Invest Management reported 88,288 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Limited holds 1.02% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 132,429 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca accumulated 630 shares. 227 are owned by First Personal Services. Amp Limited holds 16,211 shares. Adi Mgmt accumulated 1.73% or 3,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs reported 18,563 shares.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $43.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 996,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $285.66M for 13.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. On Friday, August 23 the insider DEFRANCO JAMES bought $9.35 million. ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72 million worth of stock or 500,005 shares.